Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA
