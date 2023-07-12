The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Napa, CA
