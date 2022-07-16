The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is fo…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tom…