Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 69. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…