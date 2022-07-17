Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Napa, CA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.