Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Napa area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …