Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…