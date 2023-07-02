Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until SUN 11:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.