Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Napa, CA
