Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The Napa ar…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The…