It will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…