Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Napa, CA

It will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest.