It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Napa, CA
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
