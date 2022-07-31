It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle win…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The Napa area should…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area w…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
It will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Na…