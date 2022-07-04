 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Napa, CA

Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

