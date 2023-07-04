Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until WED 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Napa, CA
