Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2023 in Napa, CA
