The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The a…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. …