Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.