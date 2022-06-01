Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.