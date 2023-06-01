Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Napa, CA
