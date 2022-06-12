The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 70. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Napa, CA
