Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Napa, CA
