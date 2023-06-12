Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.