Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 98. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It s…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.