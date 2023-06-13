Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Sca…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Nap…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is…