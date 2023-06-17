Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Napa, CA
