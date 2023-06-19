Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Napa, CA
