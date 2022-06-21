The Napa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 73. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Napa, CA
