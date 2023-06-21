Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will …