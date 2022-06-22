 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 104, though luckily it will feel much cooler at 79. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

