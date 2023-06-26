Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 26, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is fo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees to…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Napa ar…