Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. A 53-degree low is fo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees to…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see …
Napa will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …