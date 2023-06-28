Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.