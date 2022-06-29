 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Napa, CA

The Napa area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

