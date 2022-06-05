Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 5, 2022 in Napa, CA
