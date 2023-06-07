Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Napa are…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The forecast i…