Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Napa, CA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

