Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until TUE 11:00 PM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Napa, CA
