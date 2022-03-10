Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2022 in Napa, CA
