Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds should …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of pre…