Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds should be…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees …
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it wil…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to r…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. I…
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.