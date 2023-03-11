Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.