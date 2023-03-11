Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 10:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, a…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of pre…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degr…