Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Napa, CA
