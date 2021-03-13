 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News