Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The forecast is callin…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for s…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Napa's evening forecast: Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
This evening in Napa: Rain. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible. Saturday, temperatures in the …
Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like i…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It …