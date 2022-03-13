Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2022 in Napa, CA
