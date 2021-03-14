 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

