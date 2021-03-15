 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News