Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

