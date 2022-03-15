Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees to…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like …
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Sc…