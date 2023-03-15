Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is call…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Scattered showers ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is cal…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of pre…