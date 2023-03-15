Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until WED 4:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.