Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The forecas…
Erratic weather means snow isn't always there when needed to safely burn debris piles. And that seriously complicates the job of exhausted firefighters.
The first three digits of pi are 3.14, so March 14 is often celebrated as pi day with pie. There are also pieces of mathematical pi in meteorology.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees to…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Sc…