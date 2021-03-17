 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News