Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2023 in Napa, CA
