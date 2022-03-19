 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

